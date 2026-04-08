Mark Lee, Ten Lee leave SM Entertainment

NCT members Mark Lee and Ten Lee have parted ways with SM Entertainment, the agency confirmed.

Mark’s departure was announced on April 3, 2026, with his exclusive contract set to end on April 8, 2026, concluding his decade-long tenure. He will also step down from all NCT activities, including NCT 127 and NCT Dream.

Ten’s departure was confirmed on April 6, with his contract also ending on April 8 after mutual discussions. However, he is expected to continue participating in select NCT and WayV activities.

Both artists debuted under SM Entertainment in 2016 and became key figures in the group’s global success. (NPG)