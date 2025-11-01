Market clean-up nears completion

THE Mandaue City Public Market is set to return to its normal operations following the removal of a canopy damaged by the 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025 and ongoing debris clearing.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the removal of the canopy last Oct. 28, 2025 was done upon the instruction of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

“Our current concern now is clearing the debris. We visited the market because the mayor instructed us to check the area, especially the second floor where some railings were detached. It’s dangerous if something falls while people are passing below,” said Malig-on.

“We want to restore the normal operations of the market as soon as possible so that vendors can go back to their proper spaces,” he said.

According to Malig-on, many vendors are now forced to sell along the road, exposed to the sun and rain. It also causes traffic and parking problems.

“We hope that within the week, the decision will be finalized so that vendors can finally return inside the market,” he added.

Malig-on believes that once the vendors move back inside, traffic and parking issues around the market area will also improve. / ABC