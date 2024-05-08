Market office Q1 income up by half million

THE Office of the City Markets (OCM) in Cebu City earned P35.37 million for the first three months of 2024, over half a million pesos more than the P34.8 million it earned during the same period last year.

OCM spokesman John Paul Amores said the OCM anticipates to surpass its income target of around P150 million this year, the Cebu City News and Information reported on Tuesday, May 7.

In a chat message on Wednesday, May 8, Robert Barquila, the market administrator, attributed the rise in the OCM’s income to the increased collection at the night market in the Carbon Public Market in Barangay Ermita.

Barquilla said the P35 million will go directly to the City’s coffers to be used as a source of funds.

He said they have become more efficient and effective in their collection this year compared to last year.

Amores said administrators and appraisers at various market units, including Carbon Public Market Units 1, 2 and 3, Pasil Fish Market, Freedom Park and Warwick Barracks and satellite markets across different barangays have been working diligently to improve collection.

The city’s satellite markets are located in Barangays Cogon-Ramos, Poblacion Pardo, Punta Princesa, Guadalupe, Taboan and T. Padilla.

The OCM generates revenue through market rentals, penalties paid by violators of the market code, fees from pay parking, cash tickets and miscellaneous fees, among others. / AML