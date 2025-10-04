Market ‘safe’ despite collapsed canopy

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has assured that the Mandaue City Public Market remains safe for vendors and consumers despite the recent collapse of a portion of its canopy.

In an interview, Ouano said market operations have gradually returned to normal, with several vendors already back inside the market complex.

“At least everything is a bit smoother now. Some of the vendors have already returned inside the market, except for the area where the canopy collapsed,” Ouano said.

He said the City Government immediately coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways for assistance, particularly in providing heavy equipment to help remove the damaged canopy.

“We also tried to communicate with our contacts who are contractors to see if someone can come here to the market to assist,” he said.

Assessment

According to Ouano, private contractors have already responded and are expected to visit the site to assess the situation and determine how the removal can be safely done.

One of the private contractors who inspected the damaged section earlier this week committed to help with the removal “as soon as possible.”

However, the process would take some time.

“Hopefully by next week, the removal can start since it has to be done by portion. It cannot be removed all at once … They said the removal will be done by portion, so that’s what we are trying to expedite now,” said Ouano.

While the City works on clearing the affected area, Ouano said some vendors, particularly those selling rice, have been temporarily allowed to sell outside the market premises.

“For now, the rice sellers will temporarily stay outside until the canopy is removed, that’s why we are rushing the process,” he said.

Despite the inconvenience, the mayor assured vendors and consumers that the entire market is safe and that only one section has been affected by the collapse.

“I am just informing our fellow citizens so they will know that we are not neglecting or ignoring the issue. We are really doing something about it,” he said.

Gratitude

Ouano also thanked those who offered assistance, including private individuals and groups who volunteered to help in the clearing operations.

“There were also many of our friends who called and expressed their willingness to help,” he said.

He said safety will be prioritized during the removal process to prevent further damage or accidents.

“We really need heavy equipment and experts who know how to remove the canopy properly because if it’s done incorrectly, the lower part might also collapse,” Ouano said.

The mayor appealed for patience and understanding from the public as they continue to address the issue, assuring all vendors will be able to return to their designated areas inside the market once the canopy is safely removed. / ABC