Markle Sr. gadgets yield child abuse material

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla led a case conference on electronic equipment turned over and allegedly owned by Thomas Markle Sr., father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Maj. Gen. Wilson Asueta, assistant director for Investigation and Detective Management of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said a Joint Investigation Task Group has been formed to handle the case. It is composed of the Women and Children Protection Center, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the Anti-Cyber Crime Group (ACG), the Intelligence Group and Police Regional Office 7.

Asueta said the PNP has obtained a Warrant to Examine Computer Data. The ACG has begun forensic examination of nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard disk drives, a camera and other non-digital devices.

Initial findings show Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Material, including nude photos and videos, in the media files. Investigators will continue analyzing and evaluating the material and a case will be filed in court once the evidence is complete.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the US government have launched their own investigations and are coordinating with the PNP.

“As of this time we are conducting evaluation and ongoing digital forensics analysis and aside from that our field investigators are also doing their best in conducting investigations in the field to validate the information that was provided to us,” Asueta said.

Asueta clarified that the people seen in the photos and videos are not Filipinos, based on their foreign features.

Markle Sr. is no longer in Cebu, having already left the country. His child, who also lives in one of the province’s cities, surrendered the devices to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking. / AYB