Markle Sr. says Meghan did not contact him

THOMAS Markle Sr. denied that his daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, contacted him, saying he has not spoken to her since 2018.

The 81-year-old father of Meghan was recently admitted to a hospital in Cebu, where his left leg was amputated after turning black due to a blood clot.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Meghan’s estranged father pleaded for his daughter to visit him before he dies. He added that he hopes to meet Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, and their two children “before it’s all over.”

His other son Graham is currently in Cebu after learning about his father’s condition.

According to a spokes-person for Meghan and Harry, the 44-year-old duchess sent her father an email on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. But Thomas said he has not used that email address in five years.

Thomas is said to have migrated to Cebu earlier this year because he found the peace and life he had been looking for. / TRC