Maroons trap Panthers

AFTER nearly two months, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons finally secured their second win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

The Maroons pulled off a thrilling 66–64 victory over the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF) Panthers — a matchup marked by nine lead-changes and three deadlocks.

To recall, the Fighting Maroons of coach Rommel Rasmo stunned the league-leading University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 73–69, last Sept. 30.

That upset was considered one of the most surprising wins by an underdog team against a highly-favored squad this season. But since that victory, the Fighting Maroons absorbed a string of losses that pushed them to the bottom of the team standings.

With Wednesday’s victory, UP Cebu improved their record to 2-10, in a tie with USPF.

The Panthers dominated the first half, 33–26, but were limited to only 11 points in the third quarter while UP Cebu exploded for 22 points to take the lead, 48–44, entering the fourth quarter.

At the start of the fourth, Panthers team captain Paulo Dalumpines sparked a 6–0 rally that put USPF ahead, 50–48.

However, UP Cebu quickly answered with an 8–1 run led by Kent Joshua Cabanlit, Marco Mamaloto and Willy Cliyod Castro, reclaiming the driver’s seat, 56–51, with 5:51 left.

The Panthers tried to mount another rally in the crucial minutes, but fell short as time ran out.

Joaquin Zaldivar starred for the Fighting Maroons with a strong double-double performance of 18 points and 18 rebounds. Rafael Fifth Arradaza also scored in double figures with 12 points. Janjan Peteros and John Miguel Maglasang led USPF with 12 points apiece.

UCLM beats USPF

In the high school division, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters strengthened their bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four by defeating the Baby Panthers, 79–69.

The win improved UCLM’s record to 7–2 for the temporary lead, as the race remains tight with Cebu Eastern College, defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles and darkhorse Cebu Institute of Technology-University Junior Wildcats all vying for the same advantage.

As of this writing, the race for the top two spots, which come with the twice-to-beat bonus, is still wide open.

UCLM’s Yancy Montealto was named Best Player of the Game after posting 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Rafael Calo also tallied 20 points, while Angel Cayobit recorded another double-double with 12 points and 18 rebounds.

For USPF, the loss dealt a blow to their Final Four hopes, dropping them to 5–4.

Rox Catana led USPF with 18 points, while Luke Brent Dy added 11 points and 13 rebounds.