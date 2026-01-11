Marquez alleges abduction, forced rehab

BEAUTY queen and actress Melanie Marquez alleged that she was abducted and forcibly placed in rehabilitation by her husband during an exclusive interview on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” on Jan. 5, 2026.

The Miss International 1979 titleholder claimed that her American husband, Randy “Adam” Lawyer, abducted her on her birthday on July 16, 2022, and had her confined in a mental health facility for 10 days.

Marquez said she was later transferred to a rehabilitation center, where she stayed for eight months against her will. She alleged that she was subjected to physical, mental, emotional and verbal abuse.

“I was abducted and injected. I could not move. I disappeared and was placed in a mental hospital. They said I was mentally ill, when in fact I was taking care of my two boys and managing a construction project on land I purchased,” Marquez said.

She clarified that the “two boys” she referred to are her sons Mazeen and Adam, both of whom are on the autism spectrum.

Marquez said she endured years of suffering and is now determined to break free and live independently. She added that the most painful part was being separated from her children.

She also denied claims that her children were taken away due to fears she would harm them.

“My goodness. The only one I fear is the Lord. I would never harm myself or the people I love. They are my strength,” she said.

Marquez said results from blood, hair follicle and saliva tests showed she was negative for illegal substances, contradicting allegations made against her.

She added that she experienced depression due to a lack of support from her husband and said she had been financially supporting herself and her children.

Marquez has a son with Sen. Lito Lapid, Manuelito and two daughters, Maxine and Michelle Dee, with former actor-director Derek Dee. Mazeen is her son with an Arab sheikh, while Abraham and Adam are her children with Lawyer.

Marquez said she is determined to pursue a divorce. In November 2025, she said she approached the Bureau of Immigration to have her husband’s visa canceled to prevent his return to the Philippines. / TRC S