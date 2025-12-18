Marriott debuts Fairfield brand in Mactan

FAIRFIELD by Marriott has soft-opened a 196-room hotel in Mactan, expanding accommodation capacity near Cebu’s main international gateway and signalling sustained investor confidence in the island’s tourism and business outlook.

The Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, developed by AppleOne Group, marks the Fairfield brand’s debut on the island and Marriott International’s first city hotel in Mactan, as global hotel operators deepen their presence in one of the Visayas’ fastest-growing destinations.

AppleOne Group, a Cebu-based developer, also built the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, which is part of the Marriott International portfolio.

The opening comes as Cebu continues its post-pandemic recovery, reflecting steady gains in tourism arrivals and renewed investment activity across the island.

“Mactan is a key gateway in the Visayas, and this opening reflects our confidence in the island’s long-term growth as a business and tourism destination,” Duke Nam, Marriott International’s regional vice president for Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines, said in a statement. He added that the company plans to further expand in high-demand locations across the Philippines.

Located at Mahi Center within Mactan Economic Zone 1, the nine-story hotel offers 196 rooms across three categories and more than 250 square meters of meeting and event space, targeting corporate meetings, small conferences and social functions.

Mahi Center is a mixed-use development comprising a five-floor office tower and a three-level boutique lifestyle mall, positioning the complex as a new commercial and leisure hub in Mactan.

“This opening is deeply personal for us,” said Samantha Manigsaca, vice president for hospitality at AppleOne Group. “Cebu has always been our home, and with Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, we wanted to create a space that reflects Mactan’s quiet strength and optimism.”

Dottie V. Würgler, multi-property general manager of Sheraton Cebu Mactan and Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, said the new property broadens the group’s offerings in Cebu and supports demand from both business and leisure travellers.

Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the group’s global loyalty programme, as international hotel chains compete for a larger share of domestic and inbound travel spending in Cebu. / KOC