Marta, Guinto confirm relationship

KAPUSO actor Yasser Marta and VMX actress Robb Guinto have confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The two made the admission during PEP Live on Wednesday, March 5, 2026, while promoting their upcoming film “Desperada,” where they first met and eventually became a couple.

“We started as friends, and then it just happened. December (2025). So it’s still new, very new,” Guinto said.

Recently, the pair also shared sweet photos together, including their Valentine’s Day celebration at a resort in Nasugbu, Batangas and a dinner date in Tagaytay on Feb. 28.

Rumors about their relationship first circulated online on Jan. 16 after the two posted photos from a vacation in Bali, Indonesia, where Guinto reportedly accepted Marta’s courtship. / TRC

