Martial Law survivors: History will condemn Enrile

HISTORY will judge the legacy of the late Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile.

This was the statement of two Cebuano Martial Law survivors on the death of Enrile on Nov. 13, 2025. He was 101.

Human rights lawyer Democrito “Mocring” Barcenas and retired Regional Trial Court judge Meinrado Paredes both described Enrile as “the architect and implementer of martial law” that resulted in the brutal and bloody dictatorship during late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s regime.

“I feel that history will condemn him,” said Barcenas, adding that the martial law has left thousands of grieving widows and orphans.

“Enrile did not give us a chance to question our arrest. He was an enemy of democracy and freedom,” said Paredes

Both men were arrested and detained without charges during the declaration of martial law in 1972.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Bayan Central Visayas, shared the same sentiment and pointed to the controversial ambush on Enrile in 1972 that was used as one of the justifications for placing the country under military rule.

“As National Defense Minister, Enrile oversaw operations that led to widespread abuses against farmers, lumad communities, activists and opposition figures,” Paglinawan said.

Enrile held key positions across multiple administrations. He maintained for decades that martial law was necessary to quell threats of communist and secession movements, but he was also pivotal in the 1986 People Power Revolution.

However, survivors and rights groups insist he should be remembered for enabling arrests, censorship and abuses under martial law.

Marcos signed Proclamation 1081, which placed the country under martial law on Sept. 21, 1972. The declaration was publicly announced on Sept. 23, following the alleged assassination attempts of a communist rebel group against Enrile on Sept. 22. Two days later, Barcenas was arrested and detained in Camp Sergio Osmeña for three months.

Barcenas said those days were the darkest days in his life not only because he was imprisoned but also because his wife, Lourdes, was eight months pregnant. Without charges, Barcenas was released on Dec. 23 in the same year.

Barcenas explained he was arrested because he was a student-activist lawyer, and that was then the height of student activism with activists

like Paredes.

Paredes, who was detained for a year, said he was among those targeted under general order which directed Enrile—then defense minister—to arrest senators, activists and journalists included in the government watchlist.

“As an environmentalist, I cannot forget that he plundered our natural resources,” said Paredes.

Paglinawan also cited long-standing corruption allegations tied to Enrile, including issues surrounding the coconut levy fund and his involvement in the pork barrel scam.

He added that Enrile’s later role as chief presidential legal counsel under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. kept him influential in government, where he defended “failed policies.” / EHP