Martin confirms ‘Sigabo’ to premiere March 16

COCO Martin confirmed to ABS-CBN News that FPJ’s Batang Quiapo will conclude March 13, 2026.

The series will be replaced by the new primetime show Sigabo, starring Martin and his real-life partner Julia Montes. The show premieres March 16.

Martin described Sigabo as a mix of comedy, drama, romance and action, featuring different story arcs and guest appearances each week.

The actor admitted he initially wanted to take a break after Batang Quiapo but reconsidered, citing the need to continue providing work for his team.

Montes is currently undergoing training in firearms handling, fight scenes and motorcycle riding along with the cast.

Sigabo translates to a sudden burst of anger, emotion or intensity. / TRC S