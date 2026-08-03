Martin del Rosario’s father out of danger but remains in ICU

ACTOR Martin del Rosario’s father is now out of danger after undergoing heart surgery, but he remains in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“My dad is still in the ICU. He underwent a quintuple heart bypass. Right now, he’s okay. He’s safe in the ICU,” Martin said during his guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

“It was fatal because he had five blocked arteries. Usually, having three blocked arteries can already be fatal. We were able to catch my dad’s condition early,” he said.

Despite the successful operation, Martin said they are still in need of more blood donations.

“I need 16 bags of blood because we only borrowed blood from the Heart Center... As of now, we’ve only secured six bags, so we still need about 10 more. It would be a huge help for us if you could donate blood.”

Martin’s father, Robert, is the brother of GMA News anchor Connie Sison. / TRC S