Martin goes up against Picasso in Saudi Arabia

HIGHLY-RATED Ifugao warrior Carl Jammes Martin faces a stiff assignment on Saturday night, Oct. 31, 2026, when he takes on one-time world title challenger David Picasso at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Of course, there is pressure, but at the same time, this is an opportunity I’ve been waiting for. I’ve worked hard and waited a long time for this moment. When the offer came, I decided to take the fight, regardless of the circumstances,” said Martin in a statement.

The 27-year-old Martin is closing in on a world title shot. He is currently ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 12 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in the super-bantamweight division.

Naoya Inoue currently holds all the world titles at super-bantamweight, while Sam Goodman and Gary Antonio Russell are the interim world titleholders for the IBF and the WBA, respectively.

Martin scored a third-round knockout of veteran Carlo Demecillo in his last fight on May 16, 2026, in the Philippines.

He will be moving up in weight to face Picasso.

“Moving up in weight is a big risk, but I see more upside in taking this fight. I might eventually discover that this is the right division for me. There have also been reports that Naoya Inoue could be moving up to this division, so we’ll see what happens,” Martin said.

On the other hand, Picasso fought for a world title last year. He lost to Inoue by lopsided unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia.

Following his loss to Inoue, the 26-year-old Picasso moved up to featherweight and fought Maicol Rincon for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver featherweight title. He stopped Rincon in the third round last Aug. 29 in Mexico.

Picasso is currently rated No. 3 by the WBC, No. 8 by the WBA, and No. 13 by the IBF in the featherweight division.

Martin has a perfect record of 28-0 with 21 knockouts, while Picasso is 33-1-1 with 18 knockouts. / EKA