Martin KOs Demecillo

CARL Jammes Martin continued his unbeaten streak with an impressive third-round knockout victory over Cebu-based veteran Carlo Demecillo last Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Bonifacio Naval Station Covered Court in Taguig City.

The 27-year-old Martin landed a crushing left hook to the body that sent Demecillo to the canvas. Referee Eddie Nobleza counted him out and stopped the fight at the 1:34 mark of the third round.

Martin improved his undefeated record to 28-0 with 21 knockouts, while Demecillo, a former regional champion, dropped to 19-13-2 with 11 knockouts.

Martin continues to establish himself as one of the hottest boxing prospects in the Philippines and is now awaiting a shot at a world championship fight.

He is currently ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Organization and No. 7 by the International Boxing Federation in the super bantamweight division.

Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue currently holds all the major titles in the super-bantamweight division. / EKA