Martin, Montes building their dream house

ACTOR Coco Martin confirmed that he and longtime partner Julia Montes are currently building their dream home together.

In an interview with journalist Karen Davila, the “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” lead star clarified rumors that he and Montes are already married, saying they have not yet tied the knot.

“Not yet. There are still things I want to fix in my life first,” Martin said. “I’m having a house built now. I told myself that when everything is done, that’s when I’ll finally settle down.”

When asked if wedding plans are already in motion, Martin smiled and replied, “That’s something only I know. I have plans, but I don’t want to jinx them by talking too soon. / HBL