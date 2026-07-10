Martin Nievera loses nearly US$3,000 in cash

MARTIN Nievera shared an unfortunate incident that happened while he was getting off a plane.

According to the Concert King, he was so focused on watching Alex Eala’s Wimbledon match that he did not realize he had left his bag on his seat.

Although his bag was eventually returned, nearly US$3,000 in cash was missing.

“I don’t blame Alex,” Martin said, adding that he remains proud of the young tennis star’s achievement.

What made the incident even more unfortunate was that he did not have time to file a complaint with the airline because of the “Voic3s” US concert tour with Jed Madela and Sofronio Vasquez.

“It’s really sad,” lamented the 64-year-old singer. / TRC S