Martin upsets Picasso in Riyadh

FILIPINO boxer Carl Jammes “Wonderboy” Martin pulled off a stunning upset against heavily favored Mexican Alan David Picasso via split decision in their 10-round featherweight bout on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 (PH time) at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Judges Jorge Gorini and Barry Linderman scored the fight 95-94 and 96-93, respectively, in favor of Martin, while Guido Cavalleri saw it differently, turning in a 95-94 scorecard for Picasso.

Martin preserved his undefeated record, improving to 29-0 with 21 knockouts, while capturing the World Boxing Council Silver featherweight title.

The fight was one of the undercards of Saul Canelo Alvarez versus Christian Mbilli.

With the victory, Martin is now inches closer to a mandatory world title shot. / RSC