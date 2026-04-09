PB Martinez defends review of P518M disaster fund

A PROVINCIAL Board member rejected claims of “inaction” regarding a P518 million disaster fund proposal. Provincial Board Member Celestino Martinez III, who chairs the budget committee, clarified on Thursday, April 9, that the board is conducting a thorough review of the proposal to ensure it follows all legal rules.

The fund is intended to help victims of the 2025 magnitude 6.9 earthquake and Typhoon Tino. It also covers the purchase of mobile kitchens, mobile clinics, and a sea ambulance.

Why the delay?

According to Martinez, the board received the most recent version of the proposal on March 31, just before the Holy Week break. He emphasized that the legislative body is not intentionally slowing things down but is instead being careful.

"Let me be clear: in the Sangguniang, we do not delay, we review," Martinez said. He noted that the proposal has already been revised four times since it was first introduced in November 2025.

Accountability and revisions

Martinez criticized Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces for his public comments on the matter. He suggested that Empaces, who is new to the Provincial Government, should better understand the legislative process before speaking out.

The board plans to call a session to question several officials, including:

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces

The Provincial Budget Officer

The DRRM Officer

Planning officials

A History of Changes

The proposal has faced several hurdles since late 2025. In January 2026, the board discovered that some of the funds—dating back to 2020—had "lapsed," meaning they could no longer be used legally under Republic Act No. 10121.

By February, the fund was reduced to P473.58 million due to document issues. The most recent version, reflecting an adjusted amount, was submitted by the Executive Department on March 30 and is currently waiting for deliberation.