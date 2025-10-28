Martinez: Criticism on quake response aimed at PDRRMO chief, not guv

CEBU Provincial Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III clarified that his earlier remarks questioning the Provincial Government’s response during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu were not directed at Governor Pamela Baricuatro but at Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head, Colonel Dennis Pastor.

Speaking during a media forum on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Martinez asked, “Panahon sa linog, diin man siya?” referring to Pastor’s alleged absence during and after the September 30 earthquake.

He added that while he personally saw Governor Baricuatro and other provincial staff at ground zero, the continued presence and direction from key offices like the PDRRMO and Provincial Engineering Office were equally crucial in the days following the disaster.

"I saw the governor. I saw people from the PDRRMO, the doctors went ... but it doesn’t stop there. There were still aftershocks, and the days after, there’s a need to find direction. What’s next? Where are we going?” Martinez said.

"I always saw DSWD, Phivolcs, DSHUD, and the local government agencies, even the President was there twice. But I did not see my friends from the Provincial Government. I’m not talking about the governor," he added.

In his privilege speech before the Provincial Board on October 6, Martinez had already raised concerns about what he described as a lack of coordination between the Provincial Government and local government units (LGUs) in delivering aid to quake-hit areas.

He questioned why provincial-level relief operations were reportedly conducted directly in barangays without proper communication with LGU officials.

"Where is the Provincial Government? What is happening? What actions are being taken?” he said during the session. (CAV)