Martinez nearing exit from Batang Quiapo

ALBERT Martinez revealed that he is nearing his exit from FPJ’s Batang Quiapo and plans to take a break to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

Although he did not specify the exact date of his departure, the 64-year-old actor said it will happen soon.

“Malapit na. Maraming time. Ngayon kasi busy pa ako sa Batang Quiapo. Pagka soon… I’ll have more time for myself, for my grandchildren and for my kids,” Albert said in a recent interview.

Aside from the teleserye, he is currently promoting his new film with Kylie Padilla titled The Lotto Winner.

Last year, Coco Martin also shared that he intends to focus on his personal life after Batang Quiapo, which, according to reports, may conclude in March. / TRC