Martinez reelected ABC president, keeps PB seat

CELESTINO “Tining” Martinez III of Bogo City has been reelected president of the Liga ng mga Barangay Cebu Chapter, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Cebu Province said.

The league held its election of officers at the Capitol Social Hall in Cebu City last Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

As reelected Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Provincial Federation president, Martinez retains his seat at the Cebu Provincial Board. Martinez has been an ex-officio member of the board since 2013.

Elected vice president was Juvenal Scott Chiong (City of Naga) while Nerisa Arquillano (San Francisco) was reelected as the league’s auditor.

Elected to the board of directors were Jonas Binondo (Barili), Cristino Villamor Jr. (Alegria), Cherrylyn Santos (Argao), Nico Dotillos (Borbon), Marcueta Casipong (Dumanjug), Reggie Nellas (Samboan), Joseph Thaddeus Streegan (Sogod) and Wesley Almoren (Consolacion), according to the DILG.

DILG Cebu Provincial Director Ian Kenneth Lucero was among the observers during the election proceedings.

The new set of officers took their oath before Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Tasks

Under the Local Government Code of 1991, the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas, the organization of barangays in the country, is tasked to adopt measures to promote the welfare of barangay officials; supplement the efforts of government in creating employment within the barangay; and forge linkages with government and non-governmental organizations to promote the social, economic and political well-being of the barangays, among other things. It is also tasked to prioritize programs designed for the “total development of the barangays” in line with the policies, programs and projects of the National Government.

The Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas was also known in the past as the Association of Barangay Councils, with many still referring to it by that name today. Each barangay is represented in the league by its barangay captain.