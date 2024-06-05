Maryville Subdivision holds procession

RESIDENTS of Maryville Subdivision in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, participated in a nine-day novena culminating in a procession of the Statue of Mary Help of Christians on May 25, 2024.

The homeowners gathered at the chapel for prayers and petitions to the Blessed Virgin Mary, seeking solace and grace throughout the nine days.

On the final day, the procession, led by Fr. Godofredo Atienza from the Salesians of Don Bosco, wound through the subdivision, pausing at designated altars and at the Don Bosco Provincial House grounds.

The event concluded at the chapel with a final prayer and blessing by Fr. Atienza, followed by a final hymn and the offering of roses to Mary.

The event served as a reminder of the power of faith and community spirit in the face of life’s challenges.