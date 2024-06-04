Maryville Subdivision homeowners engage in vibrant religious tradition with Mary Help of Christians procession

By Ces Villacrucis

IN THE serene Saturday afternoon of May 25, residents of Maryville Subdivision, nestled in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, have come together in a witness of faith and community spirit as they participated in a religious tradition.

Over the course of nine days, homeowners fervently engaged in novena prayers, culminating with a procession of the Statue of Mary Help of Christians through the streets of the subdivision.

The novena, a period of prayer and reflection, commenced nine days prior, with homeowners congregating at the chapel to offer supplications and petitions to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Throughout this time, a sense of anticipation permeated the air as they sought solace and grace through their collective prayers. This became a sanctuary for spiritual communion, fostering a sense of unity and devotion among them.

As the final day dawned, the subdivision buzzed with anticipation for the culminating procession. The procession, led by Fr. Godofredo Atienza from the Salesians of Don Bosco and accompanied by hymns of devotion, winded its way through the village, passing at designated altars erected by homes along the route and pausing at the Don Bosco Provincial House grounds.

As the procession reached its culmination at the chapel, Fr. Atienza gave the final prayer and blessing as everyone sang a final hymn. They offered roses for Mama Mary with grateful hearts.

Though the event may have drawn to a close, its profound impact on everyone lingers, serving as a reminder of the enduring power of faith and communion in the face of life's trials and tribulations. Events like these serve as a beacon of hope and solidarity, reminding us of the power of faith to unite and uplift us. (PR)