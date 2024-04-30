Masbateño nabbed for rape in Ginatilan town

A wanted man from Masbate was arrested by the police in Barangay Mangaco, Ginatilan town, southwest Cebu, at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The 31-year-old suspect was identified as Arvin Baginbin Albierte of Barangay Armenia, Uson town, Masbate.

Since Albierte was new in the area, Mangaco barangay captain Roger Miranda checked his records with the Ginatilan Police Station and discovered that he had an outstanding arrest warrant for five counts of rape.

The police headed by Ginatilan Police Station chief Captain Ramuel Banogon immediately printed a copy of the warrant in order to carry out Albierte’s arrest.

The suspect reportedly stayed at the house of a man in Mangaco whom he treated like a father. (DVG, TPT)