Massive fire guts 30 homes in Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City

A RESIDENTIAL fire swept through Zone 1, Barangay Buaya on Monday, November 17, 2025, affecting an estimated 30 homes and displacing multiple families.

Lapu-Lapu City Fire District headed by Superintendent Arnel Abella in an interview said initial investigation shows that the fire started at the home of Jerry Godinez, where upholstery materials were stored.

Abella said initial structures involved around 30 houses, but fire officials are still verifying the final number of affected households in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

While the blaze reportedly originated from foam materials, Abella said the exact cause remains under investigation.

He confirmed zero injuries and fatalities from the blaze.

The residential fire, reported at 10:50 a.m. on Monday, escalated to second alarm and was declared under control at 12:03 p.m. Additional support came from Mandaue City and the neighboring town of Cordova.

Abella said firefighters faced challenges as the incident occurred in a densely populated area filled with light and highly combustible structures.

He added that responders struggled due to tight and narrow access roads, forcing firefighters to maneuver equipment through congested pathways.

Authorities are still determining the total damage as of press time.

The blaze in the residential area followed two earlier fires in Barangays Poblacion and Marigondon, which destroyed a pharmacy’s stockroom and a house ignited by a kerosene lamp, respectively.

The District Fire Marshal urged residents to remain vigilant and practice fire safety, especially on a hot weather. (DPC)