Massive Shell price hike: Diesel to jump by nearly P20 per liter

PUBLIC transport workers and everyday commuters are bracing for a heavy blow to their wallets. On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Pilipinas Shell will roll out a massive fuel price increase, making it even harder for drivers to earn a living. This sharp spike is driven by a looming global energy crisis linked to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Starting at 6 a.m., the price of diesel will surge by a staggering P19.80 per liter. Kerosene prices will go up by P9.10 per liter and gasoline will increase by P5.90 per liter. So far, other petroleum companies have not yet announced their own rate changes.

This massive increase comes at a very tough time for consumers. Last week, the retail price of diesel already crossed P130 per liter, while gasoline shot past the P100 mark.

Government subsidies step In

To help transport workers survive these skyrocketing costs, the government has stepped in with financial aid. In late March, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board distributed fuel subsidies to more than 13,000 drivers and operators across Central Visayas.

This regional payout is part of a larger P2.4 billion national strategy directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Department of Transportation. The goal is to protect vulnerable workers and keep the transit sector running.

To make things fair, the government created a tiered system based on different operational costs:

• Buses: Operators receive P10,000 per unit and drivers get P5,000.

• Minibuses: Operators collect P9,000 per unit and drivers receive P5,000.

• Taxis: Operators are allotted P2,000 per unit and drivers receive P5,000.

A push for modernization

For UV Express vehicles, operators of modern units get P10,000, while traditional operators receive P5,000. All UV Express drivers are granted P5,000.

Similarly, operators of modern jeepneys receive P10,000 per unit. Traditional jeepney operators and other public utility vehicle (PUV) operators receive P5,000.

This gap in financial support is completely intentional. The government is offering higher payouts to modern units to encourage operators to shift away from older, less efficient vehicles as part of the ongoing PUV modernization program.

More help on the way

Drivers for specific jeepney and utility vehicles receive a smaller P1,500 share from the main fuel subsidy fund because they are tied to a different government assistance track. Central Visayas officials are currently working with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to boost these workers' incomes through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.

Thanks to this parallel initiative, nearly 9,000 modern and traditional jeepney, taxi and utility vehicle drivers are scheduled to receive additional financial support in August.

Meanwhile, attention is turning to delayed payouts for specific groups. The regional transportation board is currently endorsing nearly 200 additional UV Express drivers and operators to be added to the national program. Local authorities originally identified more than 30,000 potential beneficiaries, but the national office scaled down the final number by excluding tourist transport and trucking services.

While these subsidies provide much-needed relief today, their long-term success depends heavily on whether global oil markets stabilize in the coming months. If international conflicts continue to drive prices up, the National Government may be forced to take even stronger action to keep public transportation alive during these historic industry reforms. / DPC, TPM / SunStar Philippines