Master the art of scoring cheaper flight tickets

To help you fulfill your 2024 resolution of traveling more, here are some tips to save a few thousand when booking plane tickets:

Book early. This is a reassuring strategy since plane tickets tend to skyrocket when booked a few days or a week before your trip. To avoid a budget blowout, book your flights as early as six months prior to your travel date, especially during popular travel periods.

Be open to flying early or late. Flights early in the morning or late at night can be cheaper. Choose the cheapest flight and work your itinerary around it. Also, if you’re up for the whole experience of traveling on a budget, consider flights with stopovers, as these are often cheaper than direct flights.

Travel off-season. Airlines are aware of upcoming festivals, holidays and major events and adjust their prices accordingly. Traveling during peak times will undoubtedly cost you more. If you’re not interested in a specific event and simply want to experience the culture and explore the destination, it’s best to travel during the off-season.

Embrace the adventure of exploring new destinations. There are always deals available to various destinations — though they might not be your top picks. However, if you remain open and flexible about your destination, you can consistently find great deals, which will not only help you save a significant amount of money but also open up a world of new experiences.

Make travel apps and websites your friend. Typically, cheap flights are available for a limited time, often just 24 hours. Sign up for price alerts from travel sites to be notified of deals to ensure you can score the best deal offered.

By applying these tips and maintaining a proactive approach, you can significantly reduce your travel expenses and make your dream trips more affordable. Happy travels!