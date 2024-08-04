Mastering puppy training: Essential techniques for the first week

Bringing home a puppy can feel like it solves everything — until reality sets in. Their fluffy paws, small bodies and lovable barks can spellbind pet owners, making them forget about other concerns for a while. However, one often overlooks the nighttime barking due to the puppy missing its littermates, the strangeness of a new environment or the absence of their mother’s scent.

Fortunately, dog trainers worldwide are utilizing social media to make dog training accessible no matter where you are. They demonstrate various techniques and provide hope that puppies can be trained as early as eight weeks old.

Daily Paws highlights that positive reinforcement is the most effective method for teaching puppies appropriate behaviors. “It’s based on using high-value treats like bits of hot dog, chicken or cheese to reward your puppy for a job well done. This will teach your dog that good things happen when they listen to their humans,” stated the pet specialists website in a 2024 article.

Basic training

Youtuber and dog trainer Taylor Cezanne from Texas is introducing her “New Puppy Series” on TikTok, which covers five essential training techniques you can start with your puppy during the first week at home. Her TikTok account has garnered 18.6 million likes, showcasing her ability to simplify dog training.

Food lure

- “This basically means ‘follow my hand when I’m holding a treat,’” Cezanne explained. The process involves grabbing the puppy’s favorite treat, placing it in a bag, then holding it very close to their nose — not too high, too low or too far away — and leading them to move with it. According to Cezanne, this technique serves as a foundation for teaching a wide range of commands, as most dogs are motivated by food.

Teaching the word “yes”

- “Dogs don’t speak the same language as we do; there is a huge gap in communication, and the word ‘yes’ bridges that gap,” Cezanne said. The training begins with luring the puppy with a treat, a foundational step. Once the puppy follows the treat, the word “yes” is used to mark the desired behavior. After saying “yes,” the treat is given as a reward. Cezanne advised repeating this process 10 times or more. If the puppy jumps up, the word “yes” should not be used; instead, the puppy should be gently placed back on the floor to start the process again. Positive reinforcement is emphasized as key to effective training.

Sit

- “I’m going to lure her again with the food, and I’m gonna slightly lure her up and then give her the marker word when she does it,” Cezanne instructed. Holding a treat, the trainer moves it slowly towards the puppy’s nose and then up and over their head. This movement naturally causes the puppy to lower its bottom into a sitting position. As the puppy sits, the behavior is marked with a “yes,” and the treat is immediately given as a reward.

Teaching their name

- “I want you to do the same thing we did as the first step, which is the luring phase,” said Cezanne. The process begins by ensuring the puppy is focused on the trainer. A treat is held at nose level and used to lure the puppy forward while saying its name. The name is repeated each time the treat is presented. The marker word “yes” is used as soon as the puppy looks at the trainer or shows interest, reinforcing the connection between the puppy’s name and the positive experience.

Handling

- “Last but not the least, one of the most overlooked things is handling,” said Cezanne. Regular handling helps dogs become accustomed to being touched all over their bodies, which is essential for grooming, vet visits, and general care. The process involves carrying the dog, touching its entire body — including paws, nails and ears — and rewarding the dog with treats. This practice teaches the dog that being handled is a positive experience.