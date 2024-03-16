Masterminds in market consultant’s killing nabbed

TWO alleged primary masterminds in the killing of market consultant Christopher Ceniza in January have been nabbed by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) following the release of an arrest warrant by the court last week.

During a press conference on Friday, March 15, 2024, authorities confirmed the identities of the suspects as Helen Mandal Cañete, head of the city’s clearing team, and one of her personnel, Reynan Imbong Maloloy-on, who works as a casual employee for the clearing team.

Cañete and Maloloy-on were arrested immediately after the release of the arrest warrant for them and their three accomplices, Aldrin Peñaranda Dungog, Rodel Asuque Mojado and Carl Tapales Dungog, by the Regional Trial Court Seventh Judicial Division Branch 71 on Thursday, March 14.

According to previous reports, Aldrin Dungog, who worked as a driver of the clearing team, was the middleman in the crime. Mojado, who worked as a barangay tanod in Barangay Looc, was identified as the driver of the getaway vehicle used by the suspects, while Carl Dungog was the gunman.

Both Aldrin and Carl were initially arrested for separate offenses. Aldrin was arrested for illegal possession of firearms, while Carl was arrested for a drug offense under Section 5 of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 on Jan. 9.

Mojado surrendered to Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on the same day and was placed under his protection. He was turned over to the authorities by Chan on Friday.

On Friday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson for the LCPO, announced that the arrest of the five suspects in the case means that they will now be returning the arrest warrant to the court.

Cañete and Maloloy-on declined to comment on the allegations against them. Meanwhile, Mojado expressed deep regret for his actions.

“Nagmahay ko kay kaduha gyod ko gihagad ni Aldrin. Dili unta ko pag-una. Unya ana man sila nga vendor ra kuno, nya kadiyot ra kuno kaayo,” said Mojado.

[I regret what I did. At first, I refused the job twice, but they said it was just a vendor (they would shoot) and it would be quick.]

According to Chan, Cañete is already facing a pending administrative case.

As a result of her arrest, the City will appoint a temporary replacement to serve as the officer in charge of the clearing team while the case is ongoing.

Cañete will be taking an indefinite leave starting Friday while waiting for the case’s resolution. She will still receive her salary based on her remaining leave credits as a regular employee of the City Government.

Maloloy-on, Aldrin and Mojado as casual and job order workers have been terminated from their jobs.

Ceniza was shot dead Tuesday, Jan. 2, aboard a motorcycle in the vicinity of the public market while assisting collectors with night-time deliveries such as vegetables, fish and meat. (HIC)