Masungi Georeserve remains a model for conservation

MASUNGI Georeserve is being held up again as one of the Philippines’ strongest conservation success stories. What was once a degraded limestone landscape has been transformed into a thriving rainforest and a widely recognized example of restoration done right.

The project has grown into a long-term effort that combines habitat recovery with low-impact tourism and environmental advocacy. Supporters say that mix has helped protect biodiversity while giving people a way to experience the landscape without overwhelming it.

With more than 800 species recorded and thousands of hectares under restoration, Masungi stands out as proof that damaged land can recover with sustained care. The story has become as much about resilience and community action as it is about nature itself. / BKA S