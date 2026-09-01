Matet apologizes to motorists

ACTRESS Matet de Leon apologized to motorists who were inconvenienced by an incident involving her vehicle along Edsa.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, Matet said a bus sideswiped her car while she and her family were inside, causing traffic in the area.

“I want to apologize to the people who were briefly inconvenienced earlier along Edsa. We were sideswiped (?) by a bus earlier while we were stopped at the corner, behind a jeep,” Matet said.

However, they decided not to pursue the matter further to avoid causing more delays for motorists and passengers caught in traffic.

“It was frustrating. But to avoid inconveniencing people who were already tired and heading home from work, we decided to let it pass,” the actress added.

“To you, kuya driver, if you’re reading this, just be more careful next time. You might actually cause an accident next time.”

Matet admitted that she yelled at the bus driver following the incident.

“I wasn’t kind to the driver earlier. But what’s important is that the people on his bus and the motorists stuck in traffic behind us could get home as soon as possible. I got really angry at kuya. But I think that’s a normal reaction, especially since my child was with us in the car.” / TRC S