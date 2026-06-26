Matet responds to bashers

ON her Facebook page, Matet de Leon addressed the controversies surrounding their family.

“So much has happened to us that I never revealed to you because you were never part of it. If you knew everything, you’d probably be shocked,” Matet said.

“Everything Ian has been saying is his truth. When he gave that interview and kept saying over and over that he was the sole heir, all of you lost your minds. You immediately assumed that we were trying to take something away,” she added.

Matet said that the real problem was the bashers who continued to make comments despite knowing nothing about what had actually happened.

“You don’t know us, we don’t know you. You know absolutely nothing about what happened. So there’s no point in attacking us,” she said.

The actress also addressed claims that she and Nora Aunor’s four adopted children —Lotlot, Kiko, Kenneth and herself. — were ungrateful.

“As for people saying we’re ungrateful… huh? Again, you know nothing about that. My mother is looking at me as I write this right now. She knows how grateful I am and that I took care of her beyond what I was capable of,” Matet said.

She also had a message for Ian:

“As for you, ‘Kuya’ Ian, I wish you had also told people about the mistakes you made. That it isn’t true that we’re grabbing anything from you. That the Zoom meeting — since you already brought it up — was about the play, which I believe was wrong because it wasn’t related to the estate or the foundation.”

“I hope you’re not enjoying this. Do you really think we deserve this? That people are humiliating us even though you know who we are and what kind of people we are? We’re being made to look like jerks even though you know we’re not. You haven’t been replying to our messages, so I’m saying this here instead.”

She ended her post with a message to the bashers:

“See guys? You know nothing.” / TRC S