Matteo Guidicelli returns to Harvard for leadership program

ACTOR and entrepreneur Matteo Guidicelli is returning to Harvard Business School for another academic program.

In a social media post on Monday, March 9, 2026, Guidicelli shared that he will participate in a six-month Leadership Development Program at Harvard.

The Filipino-Italian actor previously attended the school’s Executive Education program, enrolling in a marketing course in June and later taking the course “Creating Brand Value” in December.

“Back at Harvard Business School Executive Education. #PLD42,” Guidicelli wrote on Instagram.

“Starting a six-month journey of learning, growth and being exposed to different minds from around the world and from different industries. Very grateful for the support of my family and the blessing that I’m able to be here again. Salamat, Lord.”

He also shared his first day moving into the school’s dormitories.

“Day 1 — moving into the dorms. The dorms keep us comfortable so we can focus on learning and make the most out of this experience. Learning continues every single day. Let’s begin this Harvard journey for the third time,” he added. / TRC S