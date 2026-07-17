Matthew Lhuillier’s birthday message to girlfriend draws reactions; Chie Filomeno mentioned by netizens

Matthew made headlines last year after he was linked to actress Chie Filomeno.

In an Instagram post on July 13, 2026, Matthew shared a heartfelt message for JJ.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful partner in crime, for what has been 5 years now. Where do I even begin? We have been through a lot. From the great to the difficult. You have been there for me through everything and you have definitely ridden the rollercoaster ride with me. For that I am grateful.”

He continued: “We’ve had breakups, make ups, and whatever the hell else is in between those two. But one thing that’s for sure is I have always been crazy about you.”

The post quickly attracted comments from netizens, with one writing:

“What happened to you and Chie Filomeno?”

Matthew simply replied: “Life happened.”

Notably, there has been no public reaction from Chie Filomeno regarding Matthew’s birthday post or the comments made by netizens. / TRC