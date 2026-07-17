Matthew Lhuillier’s birthday message to girlfriend draws reactions; Chie Filomeno mentioned by netizens

BUSINESSMAN Matthew Lhuillier’s birthday greeting for his longtime girlfriend, Jolie “JJ” Jurkovich, became a hot topic online after it drew reactions from netizens.
Matthew made headlines last year after he was linked to actress Chie Filomeno.
In an Instagram post on July 13, 2026, Matthew shared a heartfelt message for JJ.
“Happy Birthday to my beautiful partner in crime, for what has been 5 years now. Where do I even begin? We have been through a lot. From the great to the difficult. You have been there for me through everything and you have definitely ridden the rollercoaster ride with me. For that I am grateful.”
He continued: “We’ve had breakups, make ups, and whatever the hell else is in between those two. But one thing that’s for sure is I have always been crazy about you.”
The post quickly attracted comments from netizens, with one writing:
“What happened to you and Chie Filomeno?”
Matthew simply replied: “Life happened.”
Notably, there has been no public reaction from Chie Filomeno regarding Matthew’s birthday post or the comments made by netizens. / TRC