Matthew Perry’s assistant sentenced to prison

THE personal assistant who injected Matthew Perry with the fatal ketamine drug was sentenced in court on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, to 41 months in prison.

Kenneth Iwamasa became the fifth individual found guilty in connectionwith the death of the Friends star, who was found lifeless in the bathtub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023.

Previously sentenced were the drug middleman to two years in prison, the so-called “Ketamine Queen” to 15 years and the doctor who allegedly supplied the ketamine.

Before leaving, Iwamasa reportedly said that Perry had instructed him to inject the drug. When he returned to the house, he found Perry already dead.

“I am so sorry to all of you,” Iwamasa said in court. “I’m just so sorry to have done illegal acts I will forever regret. I will take that to my grave.”

Perry’s stepfather reportedly blamed Iwamasa for never informing the family that the actor had already become addicted to ketamine and for allegedly choosing instead to live “like a king” inside Perry’s home. / TRC S