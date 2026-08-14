Mav Gonzales pays nearly P700K for childbirth

KAPUSO reporter and documentarist Mav Gonzales shared the reality of how expensive childbirth can be these days.

In a Facebook post, she detailed the expenses that brought her hospital bill to nearly P700,000 when she gave birth at Makati Medical Center on May 25, 2026.

According to Mav, her birthing suite cost P53,720, while normal delivery, epidural, medical supplies and medicines amounted to P115,163.26.

She also paid P40,315 for a blood transfusion and P43,600 for room accommodations. The baby’s hospital expenses amounted to P30,284.

The pediatrician’s fee was P58,478, while the anesthesiologist’s fee was P128,306 and the OB-GYN’s fee was P258,294.

At the end of her video, Mav said her total hospital bill amounted to P728,160.26.

After deducting P29,000 from her Philhealth benefit and P5,119.50 for the baby, her final bill came to P694,040.76. / TRC