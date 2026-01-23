Mavs outgun Warriors in Curry’s historic night

NAJI Marshall matched his season highs with 30 points and nine assists as the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Golden State Warriors, 123-115, on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 (PH time), to stretch their winning streak to a season-best four games in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The loss dropped the Warriors to 0-2 since Jimmy Butler was sidelined for the season with a knee injury.

Stephen Curry poured in 38 points and knocked down eight of his 15 attempts from three-point range on a historic night. The Golden State star became the first player in NBA history to attempt 10,000 shots from beyond the arc and now stands at 4,222 makes in 10,007 tries.

Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg delivered an impressive all-around performance with 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in just 30 minutes. The No. 1 overall pick exceeded his expected 20-to-25-minute restriction in only his second game back after missing two contests with a sprained left ankle.

Max Christie added 21 points, Brandon Williams chipped in 19 off the bench and Dwight Powell posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Former Warrior Klay Thompson scored six points on two first-half three-pointers against his old team.

Golden State held a slim lead midway through the fourth quarter before Draymond Green was assessed a flagrant foul, leading to heated exchanges with officials. Less than a minute later, another Green foul was reviewed but ruled a common foul. Green continued to argue and was eventually whistled for his sixth foul with 3:50 remaining.

The Mavericks seized control with an 11-0 run that began following the flagrant foul, pulling away for good.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 10 points in nine minutes before exiting in the first half with soreness in his left knee after landing awkwardly while dribbling upcourt. It marked Kuminga’s second game back after missing a month and falling out of coach Steve Kerr’s rotation, with Butler’s ACL tear opening the door for his return. / RSC