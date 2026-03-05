Mavy explains viral moment during PBB Big Night

Kapuso star Mavy Legaspi addressed viral “cringe” comments about his hosting during the “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” Big Night on Feb. 28, 2026.

After clips of his seemingly slow delivery circulated online, Legaspi explained via Instagram Stories that a severe microphone delay inside the venue caused an echo that affected his pacing during the live broadcast.

He apologized to viewers and thanked them for their patience. Legaspi also reacted to the trending clips himself, jokingly admitting “cringe nga” and saying he went live to clarify what happened.

Despite the technical issue, the finale concluded with Caprice Cayetano and Lella Ford crowned as Big Winners. / JMT