Max Bond demolishes Tofil in A+E Buildrite Cup 2023

MAX Bond got their campaign in the Architects + Engineers Basketball 1st Buildrite Cup off to a victorious start as they cruised past Tofil, 64-44, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at the Cebu Port Authority gym in Cebu City.

Versatile guard Ed Macasling led the rout for Max Bond with his 16 points, while John Bautista and Niel Benedicto added 10 markers each for the many-time champs.

Arnel Cordero had 14 points and nine boards for Tofil.

In other games, Sapal defeated Blockout, 47-42, thanks to the efforts of Levi Sinson, who contributed 21 points and four steals.

Blocktite also got past Sinclair in overtime, 57-53. Arzien Rivera had 14 markers, seven boards, and two steals to power Blocktite to the win.

Socrates Nagel registered 27 points and 11 rebounds for Sinclair but it was not enough to get them the victory.