Max Collins brings fresh energy to Cebu beauty scene

Collins shared her beauty philosophy during SM Beauty’s “So Much Color” Beauty Arcade at the North Wing Atrium of SM City Cebu on July 25, 2026.

Her appearance also came just in time for National Lipstick Day, with Collins encouraging women to experiment with color and find beauty looks that make them feel good.

“There’s nothing wrong with adding some makeup to make you feel more confident,” she said.

While some makeup trends can feel intimidating, Collins believes beauty should ultimately be about expressing yourself.

“Today, I feel fabulous. You want to be yourself,” she said, sharing that her makeup choices depend on her mood and schedule. For shows and events, she may go all out with glittery eyes, while on quieter days, she prefers something as simple as a lip serum and skincare products that help her take care of herself.

Collins also spoke about the importance of making time for yourself, particularly for mothers who often put their needs last.

“We lose our color because we give everything to our baby,” she said, pushing back against the idea that mothers should have to give up their individuality.

When told that women sometimes hear comments like, “You don’t look like a mom,” Collins said that should not be the standard.

“It should not be a standard in 2026. You can’t forget about yourself. If you can’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to give to others.”

For those hesitant to experiment with makeup, Collins’ advice was simple: be bold and try.

“It feels so good to be bold and fearless and not care. Try other things because you’ll never know what you really like.” For Collins, beauty is ultimately about how you feel.

“If you want to be hot, feel hot,” she said, leaving the Cebu audience with a reminder that confidence can be as simple as wearing something that makes you feel good. / JAT S