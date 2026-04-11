Max Collins sought Marian’s permission for love scenes

MAX Collins said she sought permission from Marian Rivera regarding her love scenes with Dingdong Dantes in their new series.

“I love her, I respect her. Kinausap ko siya tungkol dito… very supportive siya. Tuwing may ipo-post ako, mine-message ko rin siya para magpaalam bilang respeto. Maganda ang relasyon namin,” Collins said.

“I actually talked to her a lot… nagkatrabaho na kami before sa ‘My Guardian Alien,’ kaya naging magkaibigan kami. At ngayong may bago kaming show, kinausap ko na siya kahit bago pa kami magsimula,” she added.

Collins plays the love interest of Dantes in the GMA series “The Master Cutter.” / TRC S