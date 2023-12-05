Maxbond continues unbeaten streak in Buildrite Cup 2023

Maxbond kept on rolling as it defeated the Blocktite, 60-52, in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Buildrite Cup 2023 on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at the Cebu Port Authority gym.

The win was Maxbond’s fourth in as many games, which kept the team at the top of Bracket A. Speedy guard Kyle Esbra was in his element versus Blocktite as he scored 26 points, making four of five from beyond the arc.

John Bautista also had a solid showing, compiling 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Niel Benedicto added 10 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sapal (3-1) kept in step with Maxbond as they won over Sinclair, 61-58. Sinclair had the inside track on the victory as they led by double-figures in the first half before Sapal recovered and took over in the last period to register the win.

Levi Sinson had 19 points and six rebounds, while Christopher Ibon added 16 markers and eight boards.

The loss put to waste the 29-point outing of Sinclair’s Sokrates Nagel.

Lastly, Tofil also improved to 3-1 with a 57-56 win over Blockout. Savvy veteran Neil Tiempo had 13 points, Jaizon Estella and John Gayotin fired in 12 apiece, while Arnel Cordero put up 11 points and 10 boards to power Tofil past Blockout.