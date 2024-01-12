Maxbond sweeps elimination round of Buildrite Cup 2023

MAXBOND completed a clean sweep of the elimination round in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Buildrite Cup 2023 with a resounding 90-60 win over Sinclair on Jan. 6, 2024 at the Cebu Port Authority gym.

The win was Maxbond’s fifth in as many games, putting them atop Bracket A. Kyle Esbra led the way for the Mechanical Engineers with 21 points, five assists and three steals.

Eric Pummer added 13 points, Adzlan Ganih chipped in 12, Alfred Calumba had 11, while Chris Giango contributed 10 markers.

Sokrates Nagel led Sinclair with 33 points and 15 rebounds.

In other games, Tofil defeated Sapal, 60-50. Veteran forward Niel Tiempo paced Tofil with 16 points, three boards and two steals, while big man Patrick Paran added 11 points and eight rebounds. John Gayotin chimed in with 10 points and seven boards to lift Tofil’s record to 4-1.

In Bracket B, Confix moved to 4-0 with a 62-58 win over Rubberstop. Mon Dico had a monster double-double of 21 points and 23 rebounds to lead Confix to the close win.