Maxbond wins 2nd in a row in Buildrite Cup

MAXBOND notched its second straight win with a 76-55 rout of Blockout in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Buildrite Cup 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the Cebu Port Authority gym.

Maxbond started its breakaway in the second where the team outscored its opponents, 17-7, to build a 34-21 lead, which it kept building on until the final buzzer.

Ed Macasling led Maxbond with 17 points, Niel Benedicto added 13 points and five rebounds, while Kyle Esbra tallied 12 markers and three assists.

In other games, Confix also surged to 2-0 with a 72-63 win over Stopgap. Mon Dico spearheaded Confix’s attack with his 28 points, 11 rebounds, two dimes and two steals, while Jefferson Canada provided ample support with his 17 points and five boards.

Smartbond improved to 1-1 with a 79-74 victory over Handy Fix. Ivan Deo paced Smartbond with 28 markers, while Wesley Viejo had 18 points and five rebounds. Carlito Milagroso also chipped in 10 points.