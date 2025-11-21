Maxey scores 54 as 76ers edge Bucks in overtime

TYRESE Maxey poured in a career-high 54 points and forced overtime with two clutch free throws in the final seconds of regulation, lifting the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night (Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, PH time).

According to the Associated Press, Maxey, whose previous best was a 52-point outing in double OT last season, also posted nine assists while logging more than 46 minutes of play. He entered the night leading the league in minutes per game and had played 39 the previous evening in a loss to Toronto.

Milwaukee’s Ryan Rollins matched his career high with 32 points and set a personal best with 14 assists, but the Bucks dropped their fourth game in five outings.

Both teams were without their former MVPs, with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined by a left adductor strain suffered Monday in Cleveland and Joel Embiid due to a right knee issue.

Philadelphia opened overtime with five straight points — a three-pointer from Justin Edwards and a bucket from Maxey — and never relinquished control.

After Rollins trimmed the deficit to 113-112 with 1:43 left, Quentin Grimes answered with a trey and the Sixers kept the lead for good.

Milwaukee had taken a 110-109 edge late in regulation on a Myles Turner triple, but Maxey knotted the game with two free throws at the seven-second mark. Rollins’ attempt at a game-winner missed at the buzzer.

Paul George added 21 points for the Sixers. Bobby Portis scored 19 and Kyle Kuzma 17 for the Bucks.

Spurs 135, Hawks 126

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points and Keldon Johnson added 25 as the San Antonio Spurs won their third straight without Victor Wembanyama, beating the Atlanta Hawks 135-126.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker delivered a career-high 38 points for Atlanta, while Jalen Johnson scored 26. San Antonio, now 11-4, is off to its best 15-game start since 2016-17.

Rookie David Jones Garcia turned in season highs across the board with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block.

Magic 129, Clippers 101

Jalen Suggs posted a season-high 23 points and seven assists as the Orlando Magic cruised past the struggling Los Angeles Clippers 129-101.

Franz Wagner scored 20 points and Tristan da Silva added 17 points and eight rebounds. James Harden paced the Clippers with 31 points and eight assists, while Ivica Zubac contributed 14 points and 19 rebounds. Los Angeles has now dropped nine of its last 10 games.

Grizzlies 137, Kings 96

Santi Aldama scored 29 points and Jock Landale had 21 as the Memphis Grizzlies raced to a big early lead and handed the Sacramento Kings their eighth straight defeat 137-96.

Cedric Coward added 19 points and Zach Edey had 16. Vince Williams dished out a career-high 15 assists as the Grizzlies set a franchise record with 42.

Zach LaVine led Sacramento with 26 points, but the Kings’ skid continued with yet another double-digit loss — their fourth by at least 27 points during the streak. / LBG