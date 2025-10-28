Maxicare expands prepaid health cards

HEALTH maintenance organization Maxicare Healthcare Corp. has expanded its prepaid healthcare line Prima, offering a range of cards designed to make wellness more accessible and personalized across different life stages.

Distributed exclusively by MaxiHealth, the Prima series includes consult, access and elite cards, which provide unlimited consultations with general practitioners and specialists, as well as access to laboratory and diagnostic services for one year.

The new lineup also features Prima for Moms and Prima for Babies, aimed at expectant and new parents. The pregnancy package, priced at P16,499, offers full prenatal care, while the P4,999 baby plan includes pediatric consultations and a 6-in-1 vaccine.

Other offerings include Prima Screen for preventive health checks starting at P2,499, and disease-focused packages for hypertension and diabetes priced at P2,499 and P2,099.

Maxicare said the expanded range reflects its goal of making healthcare “a thoughtful, lasting gift” for Filipinos seeking convenience and proactive care. / KOC