May 2025 elections: What you need to know

IT'S that time again in the Philippines when streets will be flooded with faces and names of politicians.
The filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC), which started on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, usually signals the beginning of the election season.
Here are the things that you need to know about the May 2025 elections:
When is the election day?
The election day will be on May 12, 2025, second Monday of May.
The holding of elections every second Monday of May is stipulated under Republic Act 7166, which provides for synchronized national and local elections and for electoral reforms, authorizing appropriations therefor, and other purposes.
The May 2025 elections will still be fully automated, just like the previous national and local elections.
For overseas voters, the casting of votes will start on April 13 until May 12.
When is the filing of COC?
From October 1 to October 8, aspiring candidates for the May 2025 elections can file their COCs and certificate of nomination and acceptance (Cona), according to Comelec Resolution No. 10999.
During the same period, candidates can also file the list of nominees, certification of nomination, certificate of acceptance of nomination, and affidavit of qualifications of nominees.
Substitutions of party-list nominees due to the withdrawal of acceptance of nomination and the filing of COCs for substitutes of official candidates of a political party or coalition who have withdrawn will also be allowed during this period.
Candidates can file it in the Comelec offices in their respective towns and cities.
When is the campaign period?
The campaign period for senatorial candidates and party-list groups will last for 90 days, starting February 11, 2025 until May 10.
Candidates for House of Representatives, provincial, city, and municipal officials will have 45 days to campaign, starting March 28 until May 10.
Positions up for grab
There will be a total of 18,280 positions up for grabs for the May 2025 elections.
Positions include the following:
Senator — 12
Party-list representatives — 63
Member, House of Representatives — 254
Governor — 82
Vice Governor — 82
Member, Sangguniang Panlalawigan — 800
City Mayor — 149
City Vice Mayor — 149
Member, Sangguniang Panlungsod — 1,690
Municipal Mayor — 1,493
Municipal Vice Mayor — 1,493
Member, Sangguniang Bayan — 11,948
BARMM, Members of the Parliament — 25
BARMM, Party Representatives — 40
Proclamation of winners
Canvassing of results and proclamation of winners for senatorial, congressional, party-list, parliamentary, and provincial elections will be on May 13 to May 19.
SOCE filing
All candidates should submit their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) on or before June 11. (JJL)