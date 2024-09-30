Cebu

May 2025 polls: One Cebu Party nominates Garcia for governor

Photo courtesy of EHP
THE One Cebu Party formally announced incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia as their candidate for governor of Cebu Province in the upcoming national and local elections set for May 2025.

Mayor Allan Sesaldo of Argao officially nominated Garcia, while Mayor Aljew Frasco of Liloan seconded the nomination.

Glenn Baricuatro, vice mayor of Pinamungajan, closed the nomination as well.

The motion was accepted by every One Cebu Party member at 2:36 p.m. on Monday, September 30, at SM Seaside City Cebu's SkyHall. (ANV)

