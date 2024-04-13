Maya launches ‘all-expense paid’ beach trip promo

DIGITAL bank Maya introduced a new promotional offer dubbed “Hot Gang Summer,” aiming to attract customers with enticing incentives for the upcoming summer season.

The promotion promises participants the chance to win an all-expenses-paid beach trip for four to either Boracay or Palawan. Every transaction made with Maya earns customers raffle entries for this grand prize. Additionally, referring friends to Maya can earn participants extra entries, with 10 entries granted for each successful referral.

Beyond the chance to win a dream vacation, Maya Bank offers cashback rewards for spending via QRPh, card or online purchases. Customers can receive up to P3,000 in cashback for every P1,000 spent, making their summer expenditures more rewarding.

Furthermore, Maya Bank is providing an opportunity to boost savings with a special offer. Customers can increase their savings interest rate to 14 percent p.a., credited daily, by engaging in various financial activities such as bill payments, shopping and dining.

The promotion runs from March 18 to May 31, 2024, presenting customers with a limited-time opportunity to capitalize on Maya’s offerings and enhance their summer experience. / PR